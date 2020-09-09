Giants' Oracle Park Photographed Under Orange Sky Amid Regional Wildfires

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Oracle Park in San Francisco looked like it was hosting a night game Wednesday morning.

California is one of a handful of states in the Western United States attempting to curtail the spread of wildfires. Smoke from the fires has created surreal scenes, and the sky in San Francisco turned orange.

KNBR shared a photo from outside the San Francisco Giants' stadium:

While it didn't completely block out the sun, the haze made for some shocking visuals:

The Giants are scheduled to host the Seattle Mariners at 9:45 p.m. ET Wednesday.