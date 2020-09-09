Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon Reportedly Withdrew from Kings' Executive Job Search

MINDAUGAS KULBIS/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon reportedly informed the Sacramento Kings he's not interested in interviewing for their head of basketball operations vacancy.

Will Guillory of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday.

Langdon was one of six candidates for the Kings job listed by The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick on Tuesday. Here are the others:

Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta

Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth

Houston Rockets assistant general manager Monte McNair

Former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox

Langdon is a former Duke standout who played three years in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers before enjoying success in Europe. He started his post-playing career as a scout with the San Antonio Spurs in 2012.

The Pelicans hired him as their general manager in May 2019 to serve under new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

In May, Langdon told Christian Clark of the New Orleans Advocate he was always confident in his decisions during his unique basketball journey.

"I never doubted it," Langdon said. "I've always been the guy when I make a decision, I look forward. I don't look back. I'll look ahead. I said, 'I'll come over here and I want to kill in Europe and have a chance to make it back to the NBA.' But wherever I was, I was present. I was never someone else."

For now, he'll continue to work alongside Griffin in trying to transform the Pelicans, who feature a strong core in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, into a championship contender in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Kings will continue the search for a front-office leader after Vlade Divac stepped down in August.

Sacramento's 14-year playoff drought in the longest in the NBA.