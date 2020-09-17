Rays Clinch Playoff Spot After Doubleheader Sweep vs. Orioles

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays became the second American League team to clinch a playoff spot Thursday, joining the Chicago White Sox.

Tampa defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 to earn its way into the postseason field of eight.

The Rays have been one of the American League's best teams throughout the shortened 2020 season, as they hold a 33-18 record and are in first place in the AL East.

Tampa Bay was widely expected to be one of the teams to qualify for the playoffs, especially because of the expanded field, but they were considered underdogs in the AL East based on the impressive roster the New York Yankees put together.

The Yankees have struggled with injuries to their star players, though they've gotten hot of late, winning eight straight to move to 28-21. But the Rays have thrived despite a much smaller budget and still hold a 3.5-game lead on the Bronx Bombers.

The Rays reached the American League Division Series last season, marking the first time they made the playoffs since 2013, but expectations are even higher in 2020 considering how well they have played to this point.

There are several reasons for the Rays' success this season, but chief among them may be their deep lineup featuring the likes of Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau, among others.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They also have some impressive rotation arms in Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton, plus a devastating one-two punch out of the bullpen in Nick Anderson and Diego Castillo.

Tampa has one of the most well-regarded managers in baseball in Kevin Cash as well, which means it seemingly has all the tools needed to compete for the first World Series title in franchise history.