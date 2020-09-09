Mike Budenholzer Proud of Bucks for Being on 'Right Side of History'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he's proud of his team for being on the "right side of history," referring to the team's protests against social injustice, systemic racism and police brutality.

ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed Budenholzer's comments:

The Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, leading to a wave of postponements across the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS in solidarity with Milwaukee.

Bucks guards George Hill and Sterling Brown read statements explaining the team's decision:

The Bucks' protest came three days after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by police trying to detain him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is 40 miles from Milwaukee.

The NBA season paused for three days as meetings took place between players, coaches, league officials and others. Ultimately, the NBA and NBPA committed to making further changes in the fight for social justice, per a statement released that week:

The NBA season resumed three days after the Bucks' protest, and Milwaukee finished off the Magic in a rescheduled Game 5.

The Bucks' season ended Tuesday after they lost in five games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.