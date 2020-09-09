Dodgers' Joc Pederson Placed on Paternity List; Pitcher Josh Sborz Recalled

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has been placed on the paternity list, and right-hander Josh Sborz has been called up to replace him on the roster, per a team announcement Tuesday.

Pederson and his wife, Kelsey, revealed on Instagram in April that they were expecting a second child. Kelsey Pederson gave birth to a girl, Poppy Jett, last October.

The paternity leave rule allows a team to replace a player on their active roster for up to three days, per the New York Times. The rule was created in 2011.

Pederson should be eligible to return to the team no later than Los Angeles' home game against the Houston Astros on Saturday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers began a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday that will conclude Thursday. They have an off-day on Friday before going home.

L.A. took the first matchup against Arizona 10-9 in 10 innings.

Pederson, 28, has hit six home runs and knocked in 12 runners this season. He hit a career-high 36 homers last year.

Sborz has made eight major league appearances, all with the Dodgers. The 26-year-old has pitched one scoreless inning this season.