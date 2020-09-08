Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Potential HC Target After Parting Ways with Thunder

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly "expected to have an interest in considering" Billy Donovan for their coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder mutually parted ways Tuesday.

Per Wojnarowski, Chicago is just "completing a first round of interviews with several candidates."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.