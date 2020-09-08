76ers Rumors: Billy Donovan Expected to Be a Candidate for Head Coach Position

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Billy Donovan is no longer the Oklahoma City Thunder's head coach after the two sides agreed to part ways following the expiration of his contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Donovan may not be out of a job long, though, as the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in his services, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

"Billy Donovan's name has been floating around as a potential Sixers head coaching candidate this month, per sources," O'Connor wrote. "But the first order of business for Philadelphia is to get its front office situation sorted out."

Wojnarowski also reported that the Chicago Bulls "are expected to have an interest" as well.

Donovan coached the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015-2020, leading OKC to postseason appearances in all five of his seasons.

The former Providence College basketball star also guided the University of Florida from 1996-2015, winning a pair of national championships in 2006 and 2007.

