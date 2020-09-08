Clippers' New Arena, Practice Facility Officially Approved by City of Inglewood

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers' move to the city's Inglewood neighborhood took a major step forward Tuesday with the approval of construction to build a campus housing a new 18,000-seat arena, team offices and practice facility.

In a statement from the Clippers, the team said the Inglewood city council's vote was unanimous, with the plot of land selling to the property developer for $66.25 million.

"Today is a new chapter for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, as we move from the land use entitlement process and look toward construction," Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said. "Every part of IBEC is being designed with purpose—with an unapologetic intensity that will define the experience together for players, musical talent and fans alike."

The proceeds from the sale will be shared by the city, the Federal Aviation Administration, Los Angeles World Airports and other "local entities" such as the Inglewood Unified School District, per the Clippers' statement.

The project will be privately funded, and construction is expected to begin next summer with plans for the team to move in ahead of the 2024-25 season. Naming rights to the arena are currently for sale through CAA Sports.

According to the Clippers, the campus will be a "one-of-a-kind facility set within an open, indoor-outdoor atmosphere that showcases what the world loves best about Southern California," located just south of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers' SoFi Stadium.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said last July. "What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that resets fans' expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home."

The franchise estimates it will generate a $260 million economy for Inglewood annually and $100 million in tax revenue dur 15 years of operation.

Los Angeles has played at Staples Center since 1999, and its current lease expires in June 2024.