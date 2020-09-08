Giannis, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis Headline 2019-20 NBA All-Defensive Teams

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

After winning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined the 2019-20 NBA All-Defensive Team.

Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, Marcus Smart and Ben Simmons filled out the rest of the first team in Tuesday's announcement.

The second team consisted of Patrick Beverley, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo, rewarding each player for their performance on the defensive end of the court.

The full voting results showed significant separation between those who didn't make one of the two teams:

The honor is another boost to the resume of Antetokounmpo, who was also named first-team All-Defensive last year on his way to winning the Most Valuable Player award. He is a finalist for MVP once again in 2019-20.

He was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year with 75 of 100 first-place votes following an impressive season from an analytical perspective. Giannis led the NBA in defensive rating, defensive win shares and defensive box plus-minus, per Basketball Reference.

Teammates Lopez and Bledsoe were also recognized for helping the Bucks finish No. 1 in defensive rating.

Gobert earned a spot on the first team for the fourth season in a row. The Utah Jazz center finished the year with 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, his sixth straight season with at least two blocks per contest. He also earned his first All-Star selection this year.

Smart is the third player repeating on the first team from last season, continuing his strong defensive play to go with his career-high 12.9 points per game.

Davis was another defensive standout during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The seven-time All-Star averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals, playing a key role in helping the team transform into a title contender.

It was the first time on an All-Defensive team for Simmons, who led the NBA with 2.1 steals per game. The 6'10" guard matched up against players at every position this season, which helped him finish fourth in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bam Adebayo was also recognized for the first time, joining Los Angeles Clippers teammates Leonard and Beverley on the second team.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green missed the cut after being named to one of the two teams in each of the last five years.