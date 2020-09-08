IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 8

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 8September 9, 2020
Seven days after defeating Eddie Edwards to win the Impact Wrestling World Championship, "World Class Maniac" Eric Young sought to make Tuesday's show his sinister playground.
A grizzled veteran had second thoughts, though, forcing Young into action on what the titleholder expected to be a celebratory evening.
What else went down as Impact Wrestling continued to the long and arduous journey to October 24's Bound for Glory pay-per-view?
Find out now with this recap of the September 8 AXS TV presentation.
Impact World Champion Eric Young Kicks Off The Show
One week after making good on his prophecy to win the Impact World Championship, Eric Young kicked off Tuesday's show.
The World Class Maniac called the title victory "100-percent inevitable" before Alisha Edwards interrupted.
She ran down the trials and tribulations her and Eddie Edwards have endured in professional wrestling before blaming Young for her husband's inability to hold their young child.
"I don't care," Young said coldly. Alisha slapped him and just as Young made a move toward her, Tommy Dreamer hit the ring and made the save with a kendo stick.
The Innovator of Violence cut an impassioned promo, daring Young to fight him.
A match for later in the night was officially made.
C+
Never underestimate Dreamer's ability to put someone over just when they need it most.
Young is the new world champion, still re-establishing himself in Impact and there is no one who will bump, sell and bring the raw emotion to a match with EY like Dreamer. We saw that emotion here in the opening promo and Dreamer figures to bring more of the same later in the broadcast.
Bringing Alisha out to confront Young was a smart move and one that added the personal edge to the program that it could use.
A solid, if unspectacular, way to kick off the night's broadcast.
TJP vs. Chris Bey
Chris Bey sought to get back into the winner's column Tuesday night as he battled TJP.
The former X-Division Champion saw his attention divided between his opponent and the new titleholder, Rohit Raju, who made his presence felt at ringside.
He refocused and worked over TJP, scoring a near-fall while keeping one eye on Raju at the same time.
The babyface, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion fought his way back into the match but ate a kick to the face. TJP answered with an armbar attempt before Bey downed him with a big neckbreaker as Raju asked, "who wants this more?!" in reference to the X-Division gold.
TJP scored a rollup from out of nowhere to score the win.
TJP defeated Bey
B
These two have great in-ring chemistry and it was on full display here.
Their ability to counter, reverse and execute creative spots is incredible. They are innovative workers, the likes of which should be the foundation of the X-Division Championship.
Hopefully, they end Raju's run in short order and return to the spot they most certainly have earned.
Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae and Susie
Kylie Rae and Susie joined Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger for Locker Room Talk.
Rayne grilled Rae on how well she knew Susie before Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee interrupted.
Purrazzo talked trash on Rae for disrupting the black-tie affair last week before a Knockouts Tag Team Match was seemingly made.
Rayne dismissed Rae and Susie as the latest edition of Locker Room Talk came to a sudden and abrupt end.
D
First, give Johnny Swinger all the money.
Even in a short, mostly irrelevant role, he was still the show-stealer.
Second, this was too short and too uneventful to matter. Why the segment was wasted to set up a tag team match rather than using it to really put over Kylie’s character ahead of her title shot against Deonna Purrazzo is a question only Impact officials can answer.
Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers
Brian Myers made his way to the ring and chastised Willie Mack for disrespecting him by not shaking his hand.
Mack made his way to the ring and announced a rematch between the two of them right there, right then.
Myers survived an early onslaught and drove Mack into the ring apron to seize the upper hand. Back in the ring, as Mack mounted a comeback, he grabbed hold of his opponent's shirt and pulled it over his head. A momentary distraction allowed Myers to deliver a low blow and score an Impaler DDT for the win.
Myers defeated Mack
C+
This was rather one-dimensional but continued to put over the Myers character well.
Totally disingenuous in his "Most Professional Professional" persona, he cheats and steals his way to victory, completely undermining his own standards. It is great storytelling for a newbie and a wholly unique character.
Hopefully, it is something that builds steam because it is the sort of personality that will allow him to succeed in a way he was never allowed to in WWE.
Impact World Tag Team Title Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz
Their sights set on winning tag team gold, The Rascalz’s Wentz and Dez attacked Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin at the opening bell. Their momentum was short-lived, however, as the titleholders seized full control of the match as they picked apart the knee of Wentz.
The targeted assault went several minutes until Dez delivered a standing Shooting Star Press that broke up a Figure Four from Shelley and allowed Wentz to mount a defensive and put him down with an enzuigiri.
The challengers rolled late but the High Fly Flame failed and the champions put Wentz down for the successful title defense.
After the match, The North hit the ring and attacked the victors. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joined in until The Good Brothers made the save and stood alongside The Rascalz and Machine Guns to close out the segment.
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Rascalz
B
In case you were wondering what the current state of tag team wrestling in Impact is, you got a hell of a look here. Deep, with five teams that could believably win the gold, it is as good (if not better) than WWE’s. The depth is there, the talent, too.
That Anderson and Gallows are the most recognizable but, at the same time, the third or foruth-best is an indication of just how stacked the division is at this point.
The post-match seemed to be setting up a big multi-team match of some sort, perhaps in time for October’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view. If that is the case, we may all be winners come the biggest PPV of Impact’s year.
Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz
Set up by a backstage confrontation, Taya Valkyrie battled Tasha Steelz, accompanied to the ring by Kiera Hogan.
During the match, Johnny Bravo planned his wedding to Rosemary, leaving Valkyrie on her own.
Despite the distraction of an otherwise preoccupied Bravo, Valkyrie overcame the challenge of Steelz and put her away with Road to Valhalla for the win.
After the match, BRavo just narrowly saved Taya from a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of the heels.
Valkyrie defeated Steelz
C
This was a harmless little sprint of a match designed more to put over the idea that Bravo may become more costly than advantageous.
Valkyrie is a great performer, a larger-than-life character and an asset to whomever she works with. Steelz is a charismatic young performer in her own right with unbridled upside.
It would be interesting to see what the two of them could do in a longer match where the focus was not on someone at ringside rather than them.
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eric Young
The main event of the night saw new Impact World Champion Eric Young battle Tommy Dreamer in a chaotic, wild, violent Old School Rules Match.
Dreamer attacked early, using a steel chain on the face of the champion. Young set up for a piledriver and ate a back body drop on the floor. Back inside the ring, though, The World Class Maniac recovered and seized control of the bout.
The ever-resilient Dreamer fought from underneath, battling his way back into the match. Young, showing why he was able to win the gold so early in his return run, withstood the onslaught. Dreamer managed to send Young back-first into the trash can and delivered a DDT, but could not keep his opponent down.
Dreamer retrieved a table but Young caught him with a low blow. The champion headed up top and Dreamer crotched him. Tommy set up for the Death Valley Driver but Young raked the eyes and blasted him with his hockey mask. He scored the win moments later.
After the match, Rich Swann hit the ring, hopping on one leg, and chased Young off with a crutch. The champion and the man he assumed he had retired exchanged words to close out the show.
Young defeated Dreamer
B
Tommy Dreamer can still work the hell out of the ol’ garbage brawl and having an above-average dance partner like EY is only going to help the overall quality of the match. While it got across the champion’s ruthless side, the match was almost secondary to the return of Swann in the closing moments of the show and the trash talking between him and Young.
That is the big-money match, the contest that will carry the most emotion and promise to be the most significant singles contest Impact can offer come October 24.
Whether it lives up to the expectations is a question we will answer when we get to that night but on the road to the event, expect Young to bring out of Swann everything you would expect and hope for from a world champion.