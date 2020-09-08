IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 8

7 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The main event of the night saw new Impact World Champion Eric Young battle Tommy Dreamer in a chaotic, wild, violent Old School Rules Match.

Dreamer attacked early, using a steel chain on the face of the champion. Young set up for a piledriver and ate a back body drop on the floor. Back inside the ring, though, The World Class Maniac recovered and seized control of the bout.

The ever-resilient Dreamer fought from underneath, battling his way back into the match. Young, showing why he was able to win the gold so early in his return run, withstood the onslaught. Dreamer managed to send Young back-first into the trash can and delivered a DDT, but could not keep his opponent down.

Dreamer retrieved a table but Young caught him with a low blow. The champion headed up top and Dreamer crotched him. Tommy set up for the Death Valley Driver but Young raked the eyes and blasted him with his hockey mask. He scored the win moments later.

After the match, Rich Swann hit the ring, hopping on one leg, and chased Young off with a crutch. The champion and the man he assumed he had retired exchanged words to close out the show.

Result

Young defeated Dreamer

Grade

B

Analysis

Tommy Dreamer can still work the hell out of the ol’ garbage brawl and having an above-average dance partner like EY is only going to help the overall quality of the match. While it got across the champion’s ruthless side, the match was almost secondary to the return of Swann in the closing moments of the show and the trash talking between him and Young.

That is the big-money match, the contest that will carry the most emotion and promise to be the most significant singles contest Impact can offer come October 24.

Whether it lives up to the expectations is a question we will answer when we get to that night but on the road to the event, expect Young to bring out of Swann everything you would expect and hope for from a world champion.