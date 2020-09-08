Renee Young Talks Potential AEW Role; Kevin Owens 'Shoot' Promo; Ivar's Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Young Talks Possible Future in AEW

Shortly after departing WWE, Renee Young left the door open for doing more work in the professional wrestling business in the future.

Young appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch last week to discuss several subjects, including whether she would ever consider working for AEW.

During the interview (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Austin Lee), Young revealed that she has a one-year non-compete clause in wrestling after leaving WWE but wants to have some involvement in the wrestling business moving forward:

"I've accumulated a mass of wrestling knowledge over the last eight years that it would be kind of dumb to just throw that away. It seems like doing that would be kind of a waste of the last almost 10 years. I don't even know if I'm legally allowed to say how long my non-compete clause is, but it's in and around [one year]. I don't know—I'm just a girl that likes to talk about wrestling. I'm not into the legal jargon."

Young also discussed her desired role should she do some work with AEW one day:

"I think if that was something that ever were to come up [working with AEW], I don't think that putting me on commentary is the right move. Even when I started doing commentary, I was stoked to do that, but it was never a goal of mine. My dreams are not dashed by not being on commentary. I tried to pitch to the head writers of SmackDown to use me like UFC uses Megan Olivi, and she feels like an important part of the broadcast. I think that roaming reporter type of role would be awesome with any wrestling company."

Young worked for WWE from 2012 until her final appearance with the company on the Kickoff Show for SummerSlam last month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

She served in a variety of roles, including Kickoff Show host, backstage interviewer and announcer. In fact, she became the first full-time female announcer in WWE history when she was named part of the Raw announce team alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves in 2018.

While Young has pretty much done it all in the wrestling business at this point, observers naturally link her to AEW since her husband, Jon Moxley, is the reigning AEW World champion.

Young is multitalented and capable of excelling outside the wrestling world, but she is also a well-respected name within it, so it is difficult to imagine her leaving that realm for good even if her WWE career is over for now.

Owens Cuts Fiery Promo on Raw Talk

After battling Aleister Black on Raw Underground and getting laid out by Dabba-Kato, Kevin Owens aired his grievances on Raw Talk:

Owens said that he has been trying to do things "the right way" after taking shortcuts earlier in his WWE career but expressed frustration with "no-names trying to make a name for themselves" at his expense.

At the end of the promo, KO addressed Dabba-Kato directly and said he will "come after" the gargantuan Superstar.

Owens is currently embroiled in a feud with Black, who laid Owens out with Black Mass a couple of weeks ago during an appearance on the KO Show. That led to them doing battle in a multisegment fight on Raw Underground.

There was no decisive winner since both men got in plenty of offense, but their fight was put to a stop by Dabba-Kato, who laid out both Superstars with massive chokeslams.

Dabba-Kato was previously known as Babatunde in NXT and was rarely seen on NXT programming, but he has become a force on Raw Underground under the Dabba-Kato name.

If Owens truly does go after Dabba-Kato, it would mark Dabba-Kato's first true feud of any kind during his time in WWE.

Most would likely view that as a step down for Owens, but since he is still involved with Black as well, perhaps WWE's plan is to have KO fight battles on multiple fronts.

WWE Provides Injury Update on Ivar

After Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an apparent injury on Monday's episode of Raw, WWE gave an update on his status.

According to WWE.com, Ivar suffered a cervical injury, which resulted in him being transported to the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

At the conclusion of an eight-man tag team match pitting the Hurt Business against Ricochet, Apollo Crews and The Viking Raiders, the announce team noted that Ivar appeared to be injured after doing a dive outside the ring.

Ivar wasn't shown on camera so it was difficult to say how much distress he was in, but WWE confirmed that he did indeed suffer an injury.

If Ivar is forced to miss a significant amount of time, it would be a major blow to the Raw tag team division, which is already fairly thin.

The Street Profits are the Raw Tag Team champions and hugely popular, but beyond them there is a lack of established teams. The Viking Raiders are likely second in line; however, that may not be the case given Ivar's status.

An injury to Ivar could result in Erik being taken off television as well, although it could also create a singles opportunity for him, which has been the case for Big E and Jey Uso on SmackDown.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).