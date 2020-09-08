Tre'Davious White Plans to Help Parents Retire After Signing $70M Bills Contract

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Fresh off signing a four-year, $70 million extension, Buffalo Bills star Tre'Davious White is paying his parents back after they paid it forward.

During a video conference with reporters, White said he plans to use some of the money to ensure his mother and father can retire, per AJ Feldman and Thad Brown of RochesterFirst.com.

"It's a lot of people in my family that are hurting. I plan to lighten that burden on them. And we're going to do it together," White added. "With this contract, it's not about me because I've been good off the first one. But this is about people that I love and I really genuinely care about and being able to provide opportunities for them that, if I wasn't in this position, it wasn't going to happen for nobody in my family. Nobody."

The Bills selected White with the 27th pick in the 2017 draft. His rookie deal and fifth-year option in 2021 were due to bring his career earnings to $20.3 million.

According to Spotrac, White's $17.3 million average salary is the highest for a cornerback, and the $55 million in guaranteed money he received marks the most.

It was a well-earned pay raise. The 25-year-old was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019 while tying for the league lead in interceptions with six.

In 2017, Bills fans watched Stephon Gilmore sign with the New England Patriots and subsequently become one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. Now, Buffalo has its cornerstone of the secondary in White.