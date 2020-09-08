Cowboys' John Fassel on If CeeDee Lamb Will Be Used as Punt Returner: 'Tune In'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel remained mum on whether rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have a role in the return game.

"I guess, tune in. When I was in Oakland, Al Davis one time got mad at me," Fassel said Monday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He said never give information, only get it. That one has stuck with me. ... So, tune in."

Lamb's biggest contributions at Oklahoma came as a receiver. He finished with 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Sooners also used him as a punt returner, and he averaged 8.8 yards on 54 returns.

Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site made the case for deploying Lamb as a return man, noting Dallas didn't have a single punt return advance beyond 15 yards in 2019. The Washington Football Team was the only other franchise to have the same distinction.

"CeeDee looks very natural out there," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters in August. "He had a big play in the team period (Friday). He's definitely shown the ability to play all three spots in the receiver position, and we'll see what goes on with punt return and those types of things. But he looks very, very natural on the football field. Excited about him."

There's an obvious precedent. Dez Bryant returned 15 punts as a rookie, taking two back for touchdowns. That was with an entirely different coaching staff, though.

McCarthy might feel differently about using a first-round draft pick in special teams since it inevitably raises the risk of an injury.