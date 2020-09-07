Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable for Bucks vs. Heat Game 5 with Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The reigning league MVP may take the floor with his team's season on the line Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat with his team facing a 3-1 deficit.

Charania said "there has been some optimism throughout Monday about his status going into Game 5" and noted Antetokounmpo is feeling much like he did before Sunday's Game 4.

While Giannis suited up for Game 4, he played only 11 minutes in the first half before falling to the ground in pain with a sprained ankle. He remained in the contest to shoot his free throws before limping off the court and exiting for good.

It was easy to assume at the moment that the Heat were going to complete the sweep.

After all, they beat the Bucks in three straight games when Antetokounmpo was on the floor, and they no longer had to worry about arguably the best player in the league taking over. Instead, Khris Middleton led an inspired effort with 36 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee won in overtime.

Heat star Jimmy Butler admitted Antetokounmpo's injury impacted his team's play as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Well, it shouldn't affect ours, but I think that we relaxed a little bit," Butler told reporters. "And we stopped playing basketball the right way. We stopped guarding. We stopped living by our defensive principles. We weren't getting 50-50 balls. We were getting outrebounded. It was just all bad."

It's safe to assume Miami will not be relaxed for Game 5 considering the Giannis-less Bucks ended up winning the game without their best player. Whether he is available to play or not could be the deciding factor when both teams take the floor Tuesday.