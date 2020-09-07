Report: DeAndre Baker Released by Giants, Was on Exempt List After May Arrest

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants are releasing 2019 first-round draft pick DeAndre Baker, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The NFL placed Baker on the commissioner's exempt list in July. The 23-year-old was arrested in May in Broward County, Florida, in connection with an alleged armed robbery. In August, the Broward State Attorney's Office charged him with four counts of robbery with a firearm.

Baker's arrest warrant alleges he and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were at a party and stole $12,000 in cash along with multiple luxury watches. He also allegedly told a member of his group to shoot a guest "who was just walking into the party."

Prosecutors found insufficient evidence to charge Dunbar.

Patrick Patel, Baker's attorney, told the New York Post's Paul Schwartz in May he expected the charges against the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner to be dismissed.

Baker's release from the Giants won't come as a surprise when it's made official. Team co-owner John Mara told reporters last week a resolution was going to arrive "sooner rather than later." The Giants have already given away his jersey number as well.

Baker appeared in every game for the team in 2019 and finished with 55 tackles and eight passes defended. He'll be ineligible to play while on the commissioner's exempt list.