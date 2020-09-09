Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

0 of 6

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Let's get ready to rumble!

On Thursday night, two of the NFL's best (and highest-paid) young quarterbacks will battle it out at Arrowhead Stadium when the Houston Texans meet the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season opener.

With that, another season of fantasy football will get underway.

Soon all the preparation of draft season will give way to the perspiration of the regular season. Your roster for Week 1 has been assembled. Now it's just a matter of deciding who to slot in the starting lineup—and then hoping as you watch the games that you chose wisely.

I'm here to help with those decisions. Every week during the 2020 season, I'll publish a set of rankings at each of fantasy's positions for a PPR (point per reception) scoring system. I'll also offer up a top 100 overall to help out with "flex" decisions and point out a player or two who has a strong (or weak) matchup on tap.

Enough with the blah blah blah. Let's get the season started strong.