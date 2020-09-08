Week 1 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Targets Entering 2020 Season Openers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It's never too early to scour the waiver wire for potential fantasy football upgrades.

Even in Week 1, it's worth searching for players who may have slipped through the cracks on draft night. Last season, John Ross III had a monstrous season opener with seven receptions for 158 yards and two scores. Case Keenum passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Phillip Dorsett II had four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

While fantasy managers scrambled to roster these players after Week 1, it was too late. None would repeat his statistical success from the opener, so only those with the vision to started them then benefited from rostering them.

So, we'll try to awaken you to this year's Week 1 waiver-wire options—rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who deserve consideration for your team.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (51 Percent Rostered)

Whenever hunting for waiver-wire values, the matchup is a good place to start. It doesn't get much better than Garoppolo's Week 1 assignment: a date with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season. Garoppolo twice got a firsthand glimpse at that generosity and didn't waste either opportunity. In the teams' first meeting, he torched the defense for 317 passing yards and four touchdowns. Two weeks later, he put up 424 passing yards and another four scores against the Cards.

"Last season, the 49ers offense led the NFL in explosive pass play percentage (18.8 percent) and yards after the catch per completion (6.8)," Andrew Erickson wrote for Pro Football Focus. "The Cardinals defense ranked 30th in explosive pass play percentage allowed (17.4 percent) and 23rd in yards after the catch per completion (5.5)."

While it isn't entirely clear which receivers will be available for the 49ers in Week 1, it may not matter in this matchup. Garoppolo could have a field day with his tight ends and running backs alone.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (40 Percent Rostered)

Even if Miles Sanders is at 100 percent when the campaign kicks off, that doesn't diminish the optimistic outlook for Scott.

Sanders didn't miss a game last season, and Scott still steamrolled through the final stretch as an all-purpose running back. Between Weeks 13 and 16, Scott paired 38 rushes for 151 yards with 23 receptions for 199 yards. Four of his five touchdowns came in this stretch.

"Scott was an RB1 for several weeks down the stretch in 2019, and while that isn't happening for a full year, he's the new Darren Sproles, and more than worth a glance in half and full PPR [leagues]," The Athletic's Jake Ciely wrote.

With Washington on the schedule, there could be enough production to go around for Scott and Sanders to deliver major numbers. Washington allowed the fourth-most points to fantasy running backs last season and couldn't stop them on the ground or through the air.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins (40 Percent Rostered)

While most fantasy managers noticed DeVante Parker sprinting to the finish line, they apparently don't remember the way Preston Williams surged out of the gate.

The 6'5" playmaker opened his career with a Week 1 touchdown. He had at least four receptions in five of his next six games and finished three of them with better than 60 receiving yards. In his eighth outing, he turned nine targets into five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. But that final contest was cut short, as Williams suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter.

The time way seemingly pushed him off the fantasy radar, but with Miami potentially running a pass-heavy offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, Williams has the chance to make some noise.

Fitzpatrick told reporters:

"Preston is very unique, just in terms of his physical qualities—the height, the weight, the speed, how nimble he is, all that stuff, his ability to track the ball—and having to sit out, you always kind of look for the silver lining or maybe the positives in a situation that isn't so positive; so him getting hurt last year, he was also just able to take a step back and watch a little bit and learn the game a little bit more."

Provided there are enough passes to go around, Williams and Parker can help each other by preventing opposing defenses from overloading on the other. This is quietly one of the more dynamic receiving duos in football, and they could find plenty of holes against an overhauled New England Patriots defense in Week 1.