Leonard Fournette Tweets Photo with Tom Brady After Signing Buccaneers Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend, and he sure looks happy about the change of scenery.

The star running back met up with his new quarterback, Tom Brady, for a photo on Sunday:

That followed the pair hitting each other up on social media Friday:

Hey, you'd probably be smiling too if you got to play for an offense that includes legends in Brady and Rob Gronkowski and game-changing receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Then again, maybe he's just smiling because he escaped the Jacksonville Jaguars...

Either way, Fournette looks pumped to be in Tampa.