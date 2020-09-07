Fresh Feuds for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with WWE over AEW, UFC

Fresh Feuds for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with WWE over AEW, UFCSeptember 7, 2020
Brock Lesnar allowing his contract to expire without signing a new deal has made him a free agent for the first time in years, but the odds of him going anywhere other than WWE are slim.
One reason the company may not be in a hurry to sign The Beast Incarnate again is not wanting to pay him large sums of money to perform in front of virtual fans in the Thunderdome. Another reason could be a lack of storyline ideas for him.
Whatever it is, if Lesnar decides he wants to wrestle again, he will end up back in a WWE ring. Even if Tony Khan opened up the All Elite Wrestling vault and offered him as much money as he could, Vince McMahon would just match or beat it.
We haven't seen The Beast since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. Extended absences are nothing new for the former titleholder, but they always make his returns all the more surprising.
Since Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point, let's look at some fresh feuds he could have in 2020 and beyond.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and Lesnar have been bitter rivals for years but after The Big Dog's recent return, the dynamics have shifted quite a bit.
In the past, Reigns was always pursuing Lesnar as the underdog who wanted to topple The Beast. With Paul Heyman by his side, The Beast was always viewed as the favorite.
Now, though, Reigns has Heyman in his corner. We don't know what this means for his relationship with Lesnar, but if the former MMA star returns in the near future, the advocate will have a tough decision to make.
The next time they meet, Reigns would be the universal champion with a mean streak and Lesnar would be the guy trying to beat him for the title. It would be a whole new approach to their feud.
Perhaps Heyman could be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, or WWE could go full Judy Bagwell and dangle him from a pole. These stipulations are unlikely but hilarious to imagine.
Big E
Big E is enjoying his first singles push in over six years due to New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both being injured. He has picked up some big wins in recent weeks and been building momentum at a steady pace.
If WWE really wants to push him as hard as possible, there is nobody who could put him over more effectively in a singles match than Lesnar.
Other than the Royal Rumble match in January, the last time Big E had a chance to tussle with the former MMA star was after Kingston faced him at The Beast in the East event in 2015. Lesnar destroyed the entire New Day after the match was over.
Not only is Big E strong enough to give The Beast a run for his money, but he is also just as quick and athletic as him in every way. It would be an even matchup in almost every category.
Keith Lee
During the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, Keith Lee made his first appearance on the main roster. The only man in the ring with him at first was Lesnar.
They had a fun exchange before more wrestlers began to file in. The Beast seemed amused with the then-NXT Superstar until they locked horns and he found out just how powerful The Limitless One can be.
Lee is a special talent who is both great on the mic and in the ring. He is one of WWE's best big men and could easily be in the hunt for a world title by the middle of next year.
Feuding with Lesnar, whether it's for a title or not, would put The Limitless One on the map.
Bobby Lashley
Ever since Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, fans have been clamoring for a feud between him and the only other successful MMA competitor in the company, Lesnar.
They are both among the most athletically gifted and powerful Superstars on the company roster. Putting them together would practically guarantee an incredible showcase of their abilities.
Lashley has been vocal about his desire to face The Beast, including in official WWE interviews like the one featured above. It's time for management to make this match happen.
It wouldn't even have to be for a title. Bragging rights are all these two would need as motivation to beat the life out of each other for our entertainment.
This is a WrestleMania main event waiting to happen. All it would take is a new contract for Lesnar and somebody in power to make it official.
Jeff Hardy
When Lesnar first arrived on the scene in 2002, one of his first feuds was against The Hardy Boyz. Most of their encounters ended with The Beast decimating them, but in one match at Insurrextion 2002, Jeff and Matt defeated him in a tag team bout that also included Shawn Stasiak.
This makes The Charismatic Engima one of only a handful of current stars to hold a victory over Lesnar, even if it was his partner who took the pin.
Hardy's recent run has proved he is still one of the most beloved and respected stars in the company. If WWE ever needed an underdog to battle The Beast, he would fit the bill perfectly.
As one of the only active Superstars who was around when Lesnar debuted, he has a unique insight into The Beast because he fought him before he went off and became a Superstar in the world of MMA.
The Charismatic Enigma deserves at least one more run as a world champion, and Lesnar could be the perfect rival to help him get there.