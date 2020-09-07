Fresh Feuds for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with WWE over AEW, UFC

0 of 5

Don Feria/Associated Press

Brock Lesnar allowing his contract to expire without signing a new deal has made him a free agent for the first time in years, but the odds of him going anywhere other than WWE are slim.

One reason the company may not be in a hurry to sign The Beast Incarnate again is not wanting to pay him large sums of money to perform in front of virtual fans in the Thunderdome. Another reason could be a lack of storyline ideas for him.

Whatever it is, if Lesnar decides he wants to wrestle again, he will end up back in a WWE ring. Even if Tony Khan opened up the All Elite Wrestling vault and offered him as much money as he could, Vince McMahon would just match or beat it.

We haven't seen The Beast since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. Extended absences are nothing new for the former titleholder, but they always make his returns all the more surprising.

Since Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point, let's look at some fresh feuds he could have in 2020 and beyond.