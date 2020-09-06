Khris Middleton Says Bucks Wanted to Win Game 4 for Giannis After Ankle Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Khris Middleton was fighting to save Milwaukee's season Sunday. But he was also fighting for his injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton's 36 points—including a crucial nine points in overtime—led the Bucks to a 118-115 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4, staving off a sweep. Every point was needed after the Greek Freak was lost for the game in the second quarter when he injured his sprained right ankle.

And Middleton said he wanted to have Antetokounmpo's back:

Middleton's clutch performance saved Milwaukee's season, but the question now will be whether the Greek Freak can make a return in Tuesday's Game 5. For now, his status for the next game is uncertain:

Antetokounmpo pushed to return to the game in the second half, but the team reportedly overruled him:

The Greek Freak was having an excellent game before the injury, with 19 points (8-of-10 from the field), four rebounds, a block and a steal. Despite playing just 11 minutes, he was Milwaukee's second-leading scorer in the game, and his absence for any future games would leave the Bucks—already facing a nearly insurmountable 3-1 deficit—in a very, very deep hole.

But Middleton isn't ready to write off the team just yet.

"We're a complete team," he said after the game. "He's the MVP, should be again this year. But we still have a hell of a team behind him. ... We're going to fight to win every night."

It will take a few more epic performances from Middleton to save Milwaukee's season, with or without Antetokounmpo.

One down, three to go.