Khris Middleton, Bucks Stun Jimmy Butler, Heat in OT Win After Giannis' Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Put away the brooms and the speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future. Milwaukee's season isn't over just yet.

The Bucks can thank Khris Middleton for that. He was superb Sunday, scoring nine of Milwaukee's 11 points in overtime to seal a 118-115 win over the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo was arguably the bigger story, however, as he was forced to leave the game in the first half after re-aggravating a right ankle sprain. It looked like Milwaukee was facing a sweep in his absence, but Middleton and the Bucks scrapped and fought and clawed their way to an improbable win.

The Greek Freak was playing well before the injury, with 19 points (8-of-10 from the field), four rebounds and a block in 11 minutes. The question will be whether he's able to return in the series, with his ankle a storyline in each of the last two games.

The Bucks face a huge mountain, still down 3-1. But they've got a shot.

Key Stats

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bam Adebayo, MIA: 26 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists

Khris Middleton, MIL: 36 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals

Jimmy Butler, MIA: 17 points, five rebounds

Eric Bledsoe, MIL: 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists

Duncan Robinson, MIA: 20 points

Brook Lopez, MIL: 14 points, five boards

Khris Middleton Saved Milwaukee's Season

All appeared to be lost. Down 3-0 in the series, Milwaukee also lost Antetokounmpo. How could the Bucks, already beaten three times, pull out a win without their transcendent superstar?

Khris Middleton, that's how.

Facing elimination, Middleton was superb, taking on the scoring load and staving off elimination for at least a couple more days.

All of the talk will surround Giannis' injury, and for good reason. If he can't return, the Bucks surely won't beat Miami three more times. Even with him, they probably can't pull off the reverse sweep.

But Middleton gave them a chance. That's all Milwaukee could ask for at this point.

The Bench Let Down Bam Adebayo and Miami's Starters

The NBA playoffs often become epic battles between superstars, but Miami bucked that trend Sunday, with all five starters scoring 17 or more points. That Jimmy Butler was tied for the fewest points in that group was indicative of just how balanced Miami played.

Adebayo was the main man, continuing his impressive ascent into stardom. He played excellent defense, provided a spark offensively and dominated on the boards. He's become a true difference-maker.

Adebayo justifiably earned praise for his efforts:

But the Heat bench—normally a strength—let them down. Tyler Herro provided 11 points, but the rest of the bench scored just six points. Miami should close out this series, but it'll need more from players like Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk.

What's Next?

Game 5 will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.