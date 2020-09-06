Mike D'Antoni Contract 'Probably No. 1' Offseason Priority, Says Rockets' Morey

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are fighting for a championship with head coach Mike D'Antoni leading the way from the sideline, and general manager Daryl Morey apparently wants it to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Morey said re-signing D'Antoni after his contract expires following this season is the team's top priority.

"It's probably No. 1," he said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "That's a fair way to put it. We have all our key players signed. I think Mike coming back is super important."

