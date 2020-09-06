Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Miami Heat after re-injuring his right ankle in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo went down on an Andre Iguodala shooting foul and could not put weight on his right ankle. He eventually limped back on the court to shoot free throws so that he could potentially return to the game.

Antetokounmpo had been limited by an ankle injury, which was called a sprain after the Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat. He was considered probable for Game 4.

The forward struggled mightily during the third straight loss, shooting 7-of-21 from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported he was "severely limping" after the game.

Despite the problems on the court and the apparent grimacing during the game, Giannis refused to blame the ankle.

"It wasn't bothering me at all," he said Friday night, per Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The reigning MVP and 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year helped carry the Bucks to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is a key part of everything the team does on both ends of the court, making any injury a significant hit to the team's chances of winning.

Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe can help pick up the slack, although inconsistency is a factor for all three.

Marvin Williams should also see significant playing time to help provide balance in the frontcourt.