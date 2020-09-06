NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, Game Times, TV and Live Stream for Sunday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks' season could come to an end Sunday. Or they could begin the greatest comeback in NBA Playoffs history.

Entering Game 4, the top-seeded Bucks are trailing the No. 5-seeded Miami Heat 3-0 in their second-round series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series in the NBA playoffs, so it will take an unprecedented streak for Milwaukee to become the first.

It's also going to be a challenge, considering how well the Heat have been playing. They've won their first seven games of the playoffs, as they swept the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round.

That won't be the only NBA playoff action on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back from a Game 1 loss and even their second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's contests.

Sunday Schedule, Odds

Game 4: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 5 Miami Heat (-2), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5), 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Odds obtained via FanDuel.

Sunday Preview

Can Bucks Stave Off Elimination, Begin Comeback?

Last year, the Bucks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. In order to get back there, they'll need four consecutive wins against the Heat. And through the first three games of the series, it doesn't appear to be a likely outcome.

In fact, Miami is coming off its most decisive win of the series, as it notched a 115-100 victory in Friday's Game 3. And in the fourth quarter, the Heat outscored the Bucks 40-13.

Despite playing this well against Milwaukee, which went an NBA-best 56-17 during the regular season, Miami isn't surprised.

"I think everybody else in the world might be," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "But not us here. Not if you wear a Heat jersey, if you're one of these coaches, if you're part of this organization, if you've been seeing what we've been doing all year long, that doesn't surprise us."

The Bucks might be surprised, though. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, as he could soon become a back-to-back NBA MVP Award winner. But he's had some recent struggles, including shooting 7-for-21 in Game 3, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Now is the time that Antetokounmpo has to play at an MVP-worthy level. If he doesn't, Milwaukee's season may be coming to an end and its NBA title drought (it hasn't won it since 1971) could be extended. And that may happen as soon as Sunday.

Will Lakers Bounce Back or Face Early Hole?

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A 1-0 deficit? That's nothing, especially for the Lakers. They lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Portland Trail Blazers, then reeled off four straight victories to advance to the second round.

A 2-0 deficit is a different story, though. At that point, it starts to be a much larger concern, and it's one that Los Angeles doesn't want to have. That's why Sunday's Game 2 matchup against the Rockets could be crucial for the Lakers as they look to correct their mistakes from Game 1 and even the series at 1.

Houston notched a 112-97 win in Game 1 with its elite duo of James Harden (36 points) and Russell Westbrook (24 points, nine rebounds and six assists) leading the way. It was Westbrook's best performance of the playoffs so far after he missed the first four games of the Rockets' opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to injury.

But the Lakers have an elite duo of their own, of course. And although Los Angeles dropped Game 1, Anthony Davis (25 points and 14 rebounds) and LeBron James (20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) both had solid showings. Perhaps more importantly, they gained intel on their opponent.

"There's no way you can simulate their speed," James said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "So getting out on the floor and having a Game 1 gives you a good feel for it."

James is one of the best postseason competitors of all time. It's why he made it to the NBA Finals every year from 2011-18 while playing for the Heat and Cavaliers. And even if the Lakers were to fall behind 2-0, they couldn't be counted out because of James' leadership.

However, that also might not happen if Los Angeles comes out and plays better Sunday.