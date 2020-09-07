NBA Playoffs 2020: Latest Conference Semifinal Scores, Odds and Bracket Picks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Down to the final eight teams, three of the four NBA playoff series are tied with one squad on the brink of elimination. Although the bubble has negated home-court advantage, we've seen plenty of momentum swings in these matchups.

The Toronto Raptors dug an early hole, but they haven't flinched against a tough Boston Celtics team. Thanks to a buzzer-beater from OG Anunoby and a victory in the following contest, the reigning champions kept their attempt to repeat alive:

Both Los Angeles teams have tough matchups, which puts the buzz about a Western Conference battle between the two squads on hold for now.

In Game 1 of the semifinal round, guard Rajon Rondo rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers on the court for the first time since March 10. He recovered from surgery on a broken thumb and back spasms. The 34-year-old played a key role in the team's victory over the Houston Rockets Sunday.

In a high-pressure situation, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a valiant win without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Who stepped up in his absence?

Check out the latest championship odds for the remaining playoff teams provided by FanDuel. We'll also go through predictions for each series in the semifinal bracket.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +195 (bet $100 to win $195)

Los Angeles Lakers: +390

Miami Heat: +460

Toronto Raptors: +700

Boston Celtics: +750

Houston Rockets: +750

Milwaukee Bucks: +3000

Denver Nuggets: +3600

Semifinal Scores and Bracket Picks

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat (Heat 3-1)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Bucks extended their playoff stay with an overtime win over the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo aggravated an existing ankle injury and went down early in the second quarter of Sunday's contest.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks' charge to victory with 36 points. Meanwhile, Drew Bledsoe, George Hill and Brook Lopez had some clutch moments down the stretch.

Can Milwaukee sustain this momentum without Antetokounmpo? That's a tough task. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks' star wanted to re-enter the game but didn't have the strength in his ankle to do so:

Even if Antetokounmpo suits up for Game 5 Tuesday, he'll lack the explosiveness that makes him effective on both ends. The Heat shouldn't have an issue guarding him.

Although Middleton deserves a gold star for Game 4, he has to carry a heavier scoring load going forward. With the Heat's skilled sharpshooters, specifically Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder, the Bucks won't have enough scoring to mount a comeback.

Prediction: Heat win in 5 games

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics (Tied 2-2)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Don't count out the reigning champions. The Raptors lost the first two games but battled back into the series to tie it up.

Anunoby's game-winning shot in the third contest turned the tide. In Saturday's outing, the Raptors came out strong at the beginning of both halves, outscoring the Celtics 63-51 in the first and third quarters. Toronto shot 39.5 percent from the floor but knocked down 17 three-pointers.

In order to regain control of the series, the Celtics need efficient shooting from guard Marcus Smart. His three-point shot has been a huge factor through the first four games:

Games 1 and 2: 11/20

Games 3 and 4: 3/15

Forward Jayson Tatum also struggled against the Raptors' length, going 5-of-18 for 15 points in Game 3. He's shooting 37.7 percent from the field for the series.

Toronto's defense isn't going to let up. Smart's streaky shooting will come and go. He's converted on approximately 32 percent from beyond the arc for his career. With Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet heating up, the Raptors complete the comeback in a full seven-game matchup.

Prediction: Raptors win in 7 games

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets (Tied 1-1)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In Game 1, the Lakers fell apart down the stretch. They came out strong Sunday, outscoring the Houston Rockets 36-20 through the first quarter but lost some of their edge after halftime.

Houston showed exactly why this series will go six or seven games, knocking down a barrage of three-pointers in the third quarter to tighten the scores. The Lakers finished strong in the final 12 minutes to even the series, though the Rockets have a chance to pull off an upset despite their lack of size.

This matchup features two teams on the opposite ends of the three-point shooting spectrum. Through the regular season, Los Angeles averaged 11.1 triples per game (24th), while the Rockets led the category with 15.6.

If the Rockets have multiple shooters in rhythm, the Lakers will struggle to keep pace, which is why head coach Frank Vogel must focus on closing in on hot hands beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have two stars who can dominate in the paint on both ends of the court. We saw vintage James rise up to swat two shots in the fourth quarter Sunday:

Meanwhile, Davis led all scorers with 34 points. Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma and Rondo all played key roles off the bench, scoring in double figures.

Although Rondo isn't a threat to knock down shots consistently, he can set up the offense and allow James to move without the ball, which results in more easy buckets against a Rockets team that frequently experiences lapses on defense.

Prediction: Lakers win in 6 games

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets (Tied 1-1)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers opened this series with a 120-97 blowout victory over a gassed Denver Nuggets squad coming off a seven-game matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Denver jumped out to a 44-25 lead in the first quarter in Game 2. The Nuggets' star tandem, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points. Despite Kawhi Leonard's poor shooting night (4-of-17), the Clippers hung around throughout the game but came up short 110-101.

In any given contest, Murray can explode offensively. He already has two 50-point games during the playoffs—both against the Jazz.

In the first round, we saw the Clippers struggle to contain Luka Doncic. Murray can bring the same offensive pressure when he's hot. The dynamic guard can also defer to Jokic, who could score anywhere on the court.

Realistically, Leonard isn't likely to shoot below 25 percent from the field again in this series. He's going to bounce back Monday. Fortunately for Los Angeles, Paul George has improved his play after a rough first round against the Dallas Mavericks. He led all Clippers' scorers with 22 points Saturday.

Assuming Leonard shakes off a forgettable Game 2, the Clippers will control the rest of this series, though Murray gives the Nuggets one more scoring outburst before bowing out in six games.

Prediction: Clippers win in 6 games