2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

The likelihood of an elite frontcourt player going first in the 2020 NBA draft is low.

Since the Minnesota Timberwolves hold the top selection, James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu and others will have to wait until the No. 2 selection and beyond to hear their names called.

Minnesota is expected to add a guard to complement D'Angelo Russell instead of adding someone that may be stuck behind Karl-Anthony Towns on the depth chart.

Golden State, Charlotte and other high lottery teams have bigger needs down low and may be the most interested parties in the top big men.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

20. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

23. Utah Jazz: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

27. New York Knicks (from LA Clippers): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

Predictions For Elite Frontcourt Prospects

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Wiseman's hopes of being the No. 1 overall pick diminished when Minnesota won the lottery.

Unless a trade happens for the top slot, the Memphis product is likely locked into the No. 2 or No. 3 pick with teams that have glaring needs down low.

Golden State may have the most difficult decision of the draft on its hands no matter whom the Wolves take at No. 1.

The Warriors could be left to choose between Wiseman and either Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported "there is more smoke coming out of the Warriors front office right now than anywhere else in the league" when it comes to which prospect they like best.

If Golden State opts for a backcourt player or a wing, Wiseman should not fall past the Hornets at No. 3.

CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger said the Wiseman-Charlotte pairing "could be the lock of the draft."

There is not much of a sample size to judge Wiseman off since he played so few games at Memphis, but teams will have a detailed scouting report of his qualities on the court with extra months to prepare.

The Warriors do not need a big man as much as the Hornets, but they could land Wiseman anyway to provide a better inside-outside complement on offense with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning from injuries.

There are concerns about the Memphis center being a consistent producer in the points column, as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted.

"I have a hard time believing Wiseman can be a featured scorer in an offense," Wasserman wrote. "He's not polished or creative with the ball, he rarely picks up assists, and he seems too far away to be a plus shooter anytime soon."

If Golden State looks for a more complete scoring prospect, and one that can contribute from beyond the arc in stretches, it may be more inclined to land another guard or small forward.

Although that may be an enticing prospect, the Warriors need some balance in their lineup down low and Wiseman would provide just that.

Prediction: No. 2 to Golden State

Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Okongwu may have the highest ceiling and lowest floor of any lottery prospect.

There is a chance Charlotte reaches for the USC big man to fill its frontcourt depth over whichever guards are available at No. 3.

In one scenario, the Hornets could land Okongwu over Edwards or Ball and leave one of the top three prospects for the Chicago Bulls.

It is unlikely given how talented the top three prospects are, but it is a scenario worth considering if Charlotte wants to add a frontcourt piece to Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges.

Wasserman rates Okongwu at No. 3 on his big board and noted his paint presence as one of his top qualities.

"At 6'9", 245 pounds, Onyeka Okongwu's tools and athleticism should continue translating to easy baskets around the rim out of the dunker spot, off rolls and by crashing the offensive glass. But I'm also buying his paint touch," Wasserman wrote.

Okongwu averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds and recorded six double-doubles in Pac-12 play for USC.

He would immediately bring offense in the paint to whichever team he lands with, and the thought would be that franchise works on developing a three-point shot for him to become a more well-rounded player.

If Charlotte lands one of the top three players, Okongwu could fall as far as Detroit at No. 7. The Pistons do not have a glaring need down low with Blake Griffin and Christian Wood in place, but it could be the perfect fit for Okongwu.

Griffin is 31 and will be coming off a season-ending knee injury, while Wood is far from the finished product even though he performed well after Andre Drummond was dealt to Cleveland.

If Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland look to improve their respective scoring depth with guards or small forwards, the Pistons may swoop in for Okongwu and could potentially make Griffin expendable down the road.

Prediction: No. 7 to Detroit.

