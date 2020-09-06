Kentucky Derby 2020 Payout: Dissecting Prize Money Purse and Final Race Results

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tiz the Law's run for the Triple Crown is over after a second-place finish at the Kentucky Derby and Authentic is the new horse to beat heading into the Preakness Stakes.

Saturday's stunning upset was the first loss for trainer Barclay Tagg and Tiz the Law since November 2019. Authentic not only notched his second-straight victory after last racing in the Haskell Stakes, but gave trainer Bob Baffert his sixth victory at the Kentucky Derby and his 16th overall win in a Triple Crown race—both records in their own right.

Of course, glory and fame aren't the only spoils for the Kentucky Derby victor. There was plenty of money on the line as well.

This year's purse equaled the richest in the sport's history with a $3 million prize pool.

Here's how all the winnings break down:

2020 Kentucky Derby Payouts



1. Authentic (Win $18.80, Place $6.00, Show 5.00)

2. Tiz the Law (N/A, $3.40, $3.20)

3. Mr. Big News (N/A, N/A, $16.80)

$2.00 Exacta: $41

$1.00 Trifecta: $1,311.80

$1.00 Superfecta: $7,925.80

Source: KentuckyDerby.com

2020 Kentucky Derby Purse (Approx. $3 Million)

1. Authentic ($1,860,000)

2. Tiz the Law ($600,000)

4. Honor A. P. ($150,000)

5. Max Player ($90,000)

Source: KentuckyDerby.com

2020 Kentucky Derby Results

(Morning line odds via KentuckyDerby.com)

1. Authentic (8-1)

2. Tiz the Law (3-5), 1¼ lengths

3. Mr. Big News (50-1), 3¼ lengths

4. Honor A. P. (5-1), 5 lengths

5. Max Player (30-1), 7 lengths

6. Storm the Court (50-1), 9 lengths

7. Enforceable (30-1), 10¼ lengths

8. Ny Traffic (20-1), 13¾ lengths

9. Necker Island (50-1), 14¾ lengths

10. Major Fed (50-1), 15¾ lengths

11. Sole Volante (30-1), 16¾ lengths

12. Winning Impression (50-1), 21½ lengths

13. Money Moves (30-1), 22¼ lengths

14. Attachment Rate (50-1), 24 lengths

15. South Bend (50-1), 25¾ lengths



16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Baffert's historic day came with a massive emotional swing.

Less than 25 minutes before post time, the trainer's second entry in the derby, Thousand Words, bucked while leaving the paddock and landed on his head and shoulder. Veterinarians at Churchill Downs scratched the colt from the race almost immediately.



Longtime Baffert-assistant Jimmy Barnes tried to calm down the horse before it toppled over and was knocked to the ground, breaking his hand in the process. As Authentic entered the starting gates, Barnes was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Authentic would later knock over Baffert in the Winner's Circle after getting a frightened by the crowd of people rushing in to celebrate. No one appeared to be injured in the incident.

It's all part of the job as a trainer for Baffert. Saturday showed him both the highs and lows of the sport.

For Tiz the Law and Tagg, it was simply a disappointment. After running such a strong season in the lead up to the Derby, the stallion couldn't catch up to Authentic down the stretch.