Celtics' Kemba Walker Says Only Having 9 Shots in Game 4 Loss Is 'Unacceptable'

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker had been playing some of his best basketball of the season early on in the postseason.

That streak was snapped on Saturday night.

During Boston's 100-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Walker scored 15 points while taking just nine shots from the field—the lowest amount of field goals attempted this postseason for the guard.

Walker was quick to point out that stat when dissecting his game afterwards.

"That's unacceptable on my behalf, to be honest," Walker told reporters. "There's no way I can just be taking nine shots. That's unacceptable."

Before Saturday's contest, the fewest shots attempted by Walker this postseason came in Game 1 against the Raptors when he took 11. Game 4 marked the first time since the regular season ended the guard shot fewer than 10 from the floor.

While Walker did add eight assists and two rebounds, Boston needs him to work the offense as a scorer as much as a facilitator. It's part of what makes his game so dynamic and allows him to take advantage of defenses. When he loses focus on scoring, Walker becomes easier to guard.

That makes part of his post-game analysis even tougher for the Celtics to digest:

"Honestly man, I thought we had great looks. I thought we had great looks throughout the whole game. We just really missed. We missed a lot of open ones that we know we can make. Like I said, we gotta make them. We have to make shots. When guys get shots, when guys are open, we gotta knock them shots down."

As a team, Boston shot 44 percent from the floor, but just 20 percent from three-point range.

Walker hit just one of his shots from behind the arc.

After dropping two straight games and letting the Raptors tie the series at 2-2, the guard sounds ready to bring back his aggressive play in Game 5 on Monday night.