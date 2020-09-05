Pascal Siakam, Raptors Even Series with Game 4 Win over Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors evened their Eastern Conference Semifinal series at two games apiece with a 100-93 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Raptors outscored the Celtics 32-24 in the third quarter to take an 81-73 lead into the fourth. The Celtics closed the gap to 98-93 with 57.3 seconds left after a Jayson Tatum and-1 but were unable to cut the lead further.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry each had double-doubles for the Raps, who have won two straight to knot the East Semis at two. Serge Ibaka scored 18 points off the bench.

Tatum led Boston with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting, but the Celtics' three-point struggles (7-of-35) doomed them in defeat.

Notable Performances

Raptors F Pascal Siakam: 23 points, 11 rebounds

Raptors G Kyle Lowry: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists

Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Raptors C Serge Ibaka: 18 points, 7 rebounds

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 24 points, 10 rebounds

Celtics G Kemba Walker: 15 points, 8 assists

Celtics G Jaylen Brown: 14 points, 6 rebounds

Celtics G Marcus Smart: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next?

Game 5 will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Game 6 will occur Wednesday at a to-be-determined time.

Game 7, if necessary, is slated for Friday.

