Impact Free-Agent Signings NBA Contenders Can Make This Offseason

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Role players win championships. It’s an old adage, but a true one to this day.

Even in these playoffs, relatively unheralded acquisitions are proving integral to their teams. Whether it’s Jae Crowder for the Heat, Jeff Green for the Rockets, or Carmelo Anthony for the now-eliminated Blazers, these types of low-salary, high-upside-within-their-station players remain consequential complements to their teams’ stars.

So, who’s going to be next year’s version of these players? Thankfully for contenders, there are quite a lot of options. The 2020 free agent class is indeed short on star power, but seems very deep in this particular area.

Let’s look at ten imminent free agents who could be role players of significance on the right team. One logistical note: These are players who will likely not be getting nine- or high eight-figure deals, though you could definitely quibble with a selection or two here.