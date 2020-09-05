Sasha Banks Hospitalized with Injuries After Bayley Attack on WWE SmackDown

Source: WWE.com

The partnership between Bayley and Sasha Banks came to an abrupt end Friday night when the SmackDown women's champion unleashed a vicious attack on the Legit Boss after losing their tag match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

WWE announced Saturday that Banks was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after the attack:

Bayley and Banks received a rematch for the women's tag team championship after losing the titles at Payback, but they came up short for the second time in five days when Jax pinned both after a crossbody off the middle rope.

After the match, Bayley attacked Banks' leg that was weakened during the match. She ended the onslaught by wrapping Banks' neck around a chair before jumping off the second rope onto the chair.

Even though Bayley and Banks have been one of the highlights of WWE television as a team for months, the breakup has been brewing for some time.

Banks helped Bayley retain the SmackDown women's title against Asuka at SummerSlam, but her partner didn't return the favor later in the night when Asuka defeated Banks for the Raw women's title.

When Banks is able to return to television, her singles feud with Bayley will hopefully rise to the level of their partnership. It's unclear if WWE will do the match at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27 or hold it off for a later date.