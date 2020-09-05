Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football Recreate Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' Video

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Leading up to the start of their 2020 season, the Clemson Tigers got on the Drake bandwagon by recreating the music video for his latest single.

Clemson football released its own version of the "Laugh Now Cry Later" music video:

The video features several key members of the Tigers, including Trevor Lawrence and a cameo at the end by head coach Dabo Swinney.

It's not a surprise to see the song, which was released as a single on Aug. 14, get picked up by sports teams. Drake has had a longstanding relationship with Nike, which played a significant role in his version of the music video for the song.

Clemson has an apparel deal with Nike, and Drake appeared to declare his fandom for the Tigers by appearing in a photo with Swinney last year.

All of the pieces came together for the Tigers to pay homage to the Canadian hip-hop superstar by making their own version of one of his music videos.