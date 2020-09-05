AEW All Out 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 5, 2020
AEW All Out 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling presented All Out Saturday night, a pay-per-view extravaganza headlined by championship clashes and personal vendettas, both with the potential to change the future of the young company forever.
Emanating from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, the show featured stars like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks seeking to further solidify their spots as kings of the industry, while fresh faces like Orange Cassidy, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and MJF sought to wrest the mantle away from them.
Who emerged from the night's blockbuster matches victoriously, which titles changed hands and what effect did the outcomes have on the company as a whole?
Find out now with this recap of the explosive B/R Live broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR
- AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
- Casino Battle Royal for an AEW Championship Opportunity
- Tooth and Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Dr. Britt Baker
- Broken Rules Match: Broken Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
- The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
- Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky and The Natural Nightmares vs. The Dark Order
- The Buy In: Private Party vs. The Dark Order
Already announced for Saturday's pay-per-view card include the following:
Coverage of the biggest show of AEW's year begins at 7:00 PM with The Buy In pre-show.