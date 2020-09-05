NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Latest Conference Semis Bracket, Odds and Picks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to get back to the Western Conference Finals this year, it's going to take an unprecedented comeback. And although they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could soon become a back-to-back NBA MVP Award winner, their current deficit may be too much to overcome.

On Friday, the Bucks lost 115-100 to the Miami Heat, who took a 3-0 lead in the second-round series. The Heat have been on a roll to open the playoffs, as they swept the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round and could be on the verge of another sweep.

It's possible that Miami could end the series in Sunday's Game 4. As for the other three second-round series, they may not be decided as quickly.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, current NBA title odds and predictions for which teams will end up in the conference finals.

Full Second-Round Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Miami won 115-104

Game 2: Miami won 116-114

Game 3: Miami won 115-100

Game 4: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (If necessary): Sept. 12 at TBD, TNT

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Boston won 112-94

Game 2: Boston won 102-99

Game 3: Toronto won 104-103

Game 4: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Wednesday at TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Friday at TBD, TNT

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Houston won 112-97

Game 2: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Thursday at TBD, TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): Sept. 12 at TBD, ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 14 at TBD, TNT

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 16 at TBD, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Los Angeles won 120-97

Game 2: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Monday at 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday at TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 13 at TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 15 at TBD, ESPN

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Clippers +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

Los Angeles Lakers +390

Miami Heat +460

Boston Celtics +550

Houston Rockets +800

Toronto Raptors +1100

Milwaukee Bucks +3000

Denver Nuggets +12000

Odds obtained via FanDuel

Predictions

Toronto Comes Back, Meets Miami in Conference Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Bucks may be a talented team, but getting four consecutive wins against the Heat (who have been unbeatable in the playoffs) is going to be too much to ask as no NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Miami will advance and make its first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

As for the Raptors, their comeback is going to be more manageable. They may have fallen behind to the Celtics by losing the first two games of the series, but they bounced back with a Game 3 victory as OG Anunoby hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift Toronto to a 104-103 win.

In the first round, the Raptors swept the Brooklyn Nets in four games. However, that may have also led to their slow start against the Celtics in the second round.

"With all due respect to Brooklyn, I don't think that got us ready to play at the level we needed to be ready for Game 1," Toronto guard Fred VanVleet said, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "... All we needed was one to get the juice back, a little magic. You know, get the momentum going on your side."

The Raptors also have experience on their side after winning the first NBA title in franchise history in 2019. And they'll use that to not only get back into this series, but to win it and advance to the conference finals.

Although Toronto doesn't have Kawhi Leonard this postseason, it has a balanced scoring attack with six players who have averaged double-digit points through the first seven games of the playoffs. VanVleet has also thrived in a larger role this year, as he's averaging a team-high 20 points and 7.4 assists per game in the postseason.

On Sunday, the Raptors should carry over their momentum from Game 3 and tie the series with a Game 4 win. From there, they'll prevent the Celtics from taking back control and move on to a matchup against the Heat.

Los Angeles Rivals Face Off in Conference Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Both second-round series in the Western Conference have played only one game so far. The Clippers jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a 120-97 win over the Nuggets on Thursday. The Lakers didn't get off to as strong of a start, falling to the Rockets 112-97 on Friday.

However, both Los Angeles teams are going to end up in the Western Conference Finals, where they'll go head-to-head in the postseason for the first time.

The Clippers have never previously made it to the conference finals, but they showcased in Game 1 against the Nuggets why this year will be different. Leonard and Paul George combined for 48 points on 18-for-29 shooting as the duo continues to lead Los Angeles to impressive victories.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are going to have to bounce back. It's nothing new for them this postseason, though, as they lost the opener of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers before going on to win four straight games to advance.

But the Rockets will also be a challenge, as James Harden and Russell Westbrook are certainly capable of potentially leading them to an upset.

"There's no way you can simulate [Houston's] speed," Lakers forward LeBron James said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "So getting out on the floor and having a Game 1 gives you a good feel for it."

That will help the Lakers figure out a game plan to come back, while the Clippers will take care of business against the Nuggets. Then, the Western Conference Finals will bring the battle of Los Angeles rivals that many fans have been wanting to see happen all season.