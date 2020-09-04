Jimmy Butler Says Heat Aren't Complacent After Beating Giannis, Bucks in Game 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have plenty to feel good about after taking a 3-0 series lead on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday. Jimmy Butler refuses to see it that way.

After rallying from down 14 points in Game 3 to win 115-100, the star small forward said his team isn't complacent with where they're at.

“We’re not comfortable, we’re not complacent," Butler told reporters. "We know we’re gonna have to earn this last one as well.”

The 30-year-old also seemed to challenge his teammates in the same breath, saying he knows Miami will need another big game from someone else. On Friday, that effort came from power forward Bam Adebayo, who dropped 20 points with 16 rebounds and three assists.

Even still, this team wouldn't be up 3-0 without Butler's efforts.

Friday's 30-point, seven-rebound, six-assist outing was one of the main reasons why the Heat even had a chance late in the game. That four other Miami players, including Adebayo, scored in double-figures only served to prove how much Butler's brilliance opens up the floor for his teammates.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra took a similar approach as Butler when asked about how his team moves forward. He said the Heat need to remain “competitively humble”.

Meyers Leonard went the opposite direction.

The center said Miami is a "nightmare matchup" for Milwaukee and the Heat happen to have the best player in the series. He was referring to Butler.