Meyers Leonard Says Jimmy Butler Best Player in Heat-Bucks Series over Giannis

After going up 3-0 over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard gave them some bulletin board material.

Shortly following the 115-100 Game 3 victory that put the East's No. 1 seed on the brink of elimination, Leonard told reporters that Miami presents a "nightmare matchup" for Milwaukee and the Heat have the best player in the series in Jimmy Butler.

Butler had a game-high 30 points on Friday going 7-for-13 from the field and 14-for-19 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks, meanwhile, boast reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo—who in all likelihood is headed for another MVP award—but have yet to put together a complete performance around him.

In Game 3, Antetokounmpo tallied 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, yet he still finished the game as a minus-13. After leading by 14 points late in the third quarter, the Bucks fell apart, getting outscored 40-13 in the fourth quarter.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported seeing Antetokounmpo "severely limping" out of the arena on a sore ankle after the contest.

Meanwhile, Butler has taken control of the series, averaging 27.6 points per game. He dropped a playoff career-high 40 points in the Heat's Game 1 victory, and he hit the game-winning free throws in Game 2 with no time left on the clock.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. To bring a title back to Milwaukee, the Bucks will have to make history.