Patriots' Cam Newton: 'Real Work' Starts After Being Named Starting QB, Captain

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is entering his 10th season in the NFL but first with the Pats after the team signed the 2015 MVP as a free agent this summer.

Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, is clearly determined to prove he's still got it after being named New England's starting quarterback and one of eight captains.

He delivered the following comments to reporters Friday, noting "the real work kind of starts for me," per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

"A person might kind of sense it was almost expected, but not from me, though. Ever since I first spoke to any personnel with the team, I wanted to make sure they understood my drive and understand I'm not taking this opportunity for granted—whether it's showing up as early as I do show up, or leave as late as I leave, I know people know that my heart is in the right place.

"As far as when it comes to this team, there is nothing I wouldn't do besides put their best interest at heart. To be named a captain was just something that was just rewarding to hear, but at the same time, now the real work kind of starts for me."

Newton missed all but two games last year with a Lisfranc injury and struggled near the end of 2018 when he had a shoulder injury. But he's proved to be one of the league's best and most dynamic quarterbacks, earning that MVP award by leading Carolina to a 15-1 record.

He's taking over for Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion who left the Pats in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.