Jimmy Butler, Heat Take 3-0 Series Lead with Game 3 Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

The Miami Heat have taken a 3-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks after defeating the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed 115-100 on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler outscored Milwaukee 17-13 by himself in the fourth quarter.

Butler's teammates added 23 more points of their own in the fourth, and the Heat were able to easily erase an 87-75 deficit going into the quarter. In addition, Miami ended the game on a 17-1 run.

The Heat remain the only undefeated team in this year's playoffs after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round before taking a 3-0 series lead against Milwaukee.

Notable Performances

Heat F Jimmy Butler: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 20 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks

Heat PG Goran Dragic: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 21 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists

Bucks G/F Khris Middleton: 18 points, 7 assists, 2 steals

Bucks C Brook Lopez: 22 points, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

Game 4 will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. A win there will close out a 4-0 series sweep for the Miami Heat, who would be headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

