Bucs' Tom Brady Says 'Must Be a Jets Fan' to Person Recommending Retirement

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fired back at a fan on Instagram who said he should retire on Friday:

The screenshot was from Brady's Instagram story, which featured responses from fans asked where they thought TB12, the signal-caller's health and wellness brand, should expand to next. Serious answers came through among others that weren't (e.g. Mars).

As for the New York Jets dig, the New England Patriots, Brady's former team, went 29-7 against the Jets during the regular season with him at the helm. Brady completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 57 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in those games.

New England also finished higher than the Jets in the AFC East standings in 18 of 19 seasons with Brady as the starter from 2001-2019, although New York won a tiebreaker in 2002 to take the division crown. The Jets also beat the Pats in the 2010 AFC divisional round.

Still, the Pats had the Jets' number for much of Brady's time in New England, and the quarterback offered a friendly reminder of that fact.

The Jets will no longer see Brady twice per year like they usually do since he left the Pats for the Bucs in free agency this offseason. The Bucs and Jets are not scheduled to play each other during the regular season.