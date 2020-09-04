Nuggets' Michael Malone: 'Criminal' That Coaches Can't Bring Guests into Bubble

Nuggets' Michael Malone: 'Criminal' That Coaches Can't Bring Guests into BubbleSeptember 4, 2020
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone criticized the NBA for not allowing coaches to bring family members onto the NBA campus.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Malone called it "criminal in nature" that coaches can't have family in the Orlando, Florida, bubble like players and referees:
Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly
Mike Malone - "Today is day 60. The players have families here, which they deserve. The referees are allowed to bring 1 guest, which is great. The coaches are not allowed to bring anybody. I say shame on you NBA. This is crazy, I miss my family... It's criminal in nature." https://t.co/1GVd2biflV
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.