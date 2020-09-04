Nuggets' Michael Malone: 'Criminal' That Coaches Can't Bring Guests into Bubble

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone looks on Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone criticized the NBA for not allowing coaches to bring family members onto the NBA campus. 

Speaking to reporters Friday, Malone called it "criminal in nature" that coaches can't have family in the Orlando, Florida, bubble like players and referees:

       

