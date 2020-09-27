Dallas Goedart Ruled out for Eagles vs. Bengals with Ankle Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert exited Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. The team confirmed in the third quarter he wouldn't return.

Goedert has carved out a niche for himself in the Eagles offense despite the presence of Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. He recorded 91 catches for 941 yards with nine touchdowns across his first two seasons after Philly selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The 25-year-old South Dakota State product had mostly been durable, appearing in 31 of a possible 32 regular-season games in his first two years. He did deal with a calf injury in 2019, though.

Richard Rodgers figures to get extra snaps behind Ertz for the time being. Josh Perkins, the team's expected No. 3 tight end, was previously placed on injured reserve.

The Eagles offense, already without Alshon Jeffery, will rely even more on Ertz and running back Miles Sanders in Goedert's absence. His often unheralded contributions improve the unit's upside when healthy, though.