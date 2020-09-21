Kris Bryant Exits Cubs vs. Pirates with Oblique Injury Diagnosed as Tightness

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant exited Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning due to right lower oblique tightness.

Bryant was 0-for-1 in the contest before being lifted.

The 2016 National League MVP spent two weeks on the injured list earlier this season due to a sprained finger he originally suffered during an Aug. 12 game against Cleveland.

This season has been a rough go for Bryant even when he's been healthy enough to play. Entering Monday's action, he was on pace to set career lows in batting average (.197), on-base percentage (.285) and slugging percentage (.303).

The Cubs currently sit in first place in the National League Central, 3.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals, as they chase their first division title since 2017.



Chicago has a terrific lineup with stars like Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward having strong seasons.

A healthy Bryant makes that group even more dangerous, and that's essential if the Cubs want to make a return trip to the postseason for the first time since 2018.