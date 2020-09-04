House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Over the space of two nights, the agony and ecstasy of the NBA playoffs were on full display.

On Wednesday, James Harden blocked what would've been a go-ahead three-pointer by Luguentz Dort to preserve a Game 7 victory for the Houston Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Thursday, OG Anunoby was money at the buzzer to give the reigning champion Toronto Raptors a much-needed lifeline in their second-round series with the Boston Celtics.

Not surprisingly, Anunoby took the top spot in House of Highlights' top 10 plays from the past week.

Harden earned a spot as well with Bam Adebayo, Kemba Walker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Porter Jr. among the others on the list.