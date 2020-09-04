House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 4

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2020

Teammates mob Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, second player from left, after Anunoby's game winning shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Over the space of two nights, the agony and ecstasy of the NBA playoffs were on full display.

On Wednesday, James Harden blocked what would've been a go-ahead three-pointer by Luguentz Dort to preserve a Game 7 victory for the Houston Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Thursday, OG Anunoby was money at the buzzer to give the reigning champion Toronto Raptors a much-needed lifeline in their second-round series with the Boston Celtics.

Not surprisingly, Anunoby took the top spot in House of Highlights' top 10 plays from the past week.

Harden earned a spot as well with Bam Adebayo, Kemba Walker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Porter Jr. among the others on the list.