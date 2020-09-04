Kentucky Derby 2020 Jockeys and Horses' Top Odds for 146th Race Field

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby features one of the more talented fields in recent memory. It still might not matter given who leads this year's pack of contenders: Tiz the Law.

The Barclay Tagg-trained stallion has been one of the most dominant three year olds all season and enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby as the odds-on favorite. There's good reason for that, too. Tiz the Law has blown past the competition at each of his last four races including the Belmont Stakes.

As he gears up for Saturday's race, he'll not only have to battle entries including Ny Traffic, Authentic and Honor A.P., but the experienced jockeys who will be riding in the rescheduled race.

Here's a look at Saturday's field and the riders who will take off in the Run for the Roses.

2020 Kentucky Derby Post and Jockeys

(odds via Twin Spires)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Finnick the Fierce, Martin Garcia (35-1)

2. Max Player, Ricardo Santana, Jr. (14-1)

3. Enforceable, Adam Beschizza (25-1)

4. Storm the Court, Julien R. Leparoux (26-1)

5. Major Fed, James Graham (25-1)

6. King Guillermo, Samy Camacho (Scratched)

7. Money Moves, Javier Castellano (14-1)

8. South Bend, Tyler Gaffalione (35-1)

9. Mr. Big News, Gabriel Saez (49-1)

10. Thousand Words, Florent Geroux (10-1)

11. Necker Island, Miguel Mena (42-1)

12. Sole Volante, Luca Panici (27-1)

13. Attachment Rate, Joseph Talamo (48-1)

14. Winning Impression, Joseph Rocco, Jr. (51-1)

15. Ny Traffic, Paco Lopez (19-1)

16. Honor A. P., Mike E. Smith (7-1)

17. Tiz the Law, Manuel Franco (6-5)

18. Authentic, John R. Velazquez (7-1)

Both John R. Velazquez and Mike E. Smith have won the derby in recent years and enter the 2020 field with legitimate contenders once again.

Velazquez rode Always Dreaming to victory in 2017 while Smith led Justify to a Triple Crown a year later.

Justify was the second horse trained by Bob Baffert to win the Triple Crown after American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015, but he'll be hoping Velazquez is the one repeating history on Saturday with Authentic.

In case racing against one Baffert entry weren't tough enough, the famed trainer has two horses in this year's derby with the inclusion of Thousand Words.

Smith, meanwhile, has teamed up with trainer John A. Shirreffs to ride Honor A.P., which won the Santa Anita Steaks in June.

Still, the race will revolve around Tiz the Law until proven otherwise. Tagg's stallion has the size, speed and experienced team to win a second jewel en route to a Triple Crown after already claiming the Belmont. Typically the Kentucky Derby serves as the first leg of the sport's three major events, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Churchill Downs to postpone the annual May race.

Months later and with nearly a full season under his belt, Tiz the Law is back preparing for the derby and looks like a lock to end up in the Winner's Circle when the fastest two minutes in sport conclude.