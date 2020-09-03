Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Joins Elite Company with 2,500th Career Strikeout

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Add another accomplishment to Clayton Kershaw's illustrious resume.

The Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw became the 39th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record 2,500 career strikeouts when he fanned Nick Ahmed in the second inning of Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

ESPN noted Don Sutton is the only other Dodger to reach the mark, while Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke and Cole Hamels are the only other active pitchers to do so.

Nolan Ryan has the most career strikeouts with 5,714.

Kershaw has an MVP, three Cy Youngs, eight All-Star selections, five ERA titles and a Gold Glove on his resume. The only thing realistically missing is a World Series crown, but Los Angeles could change that this year with the best record in baseball at 28-10.

If Kershaw keeps striking hitters out into the playoffs, the Dodgers will be well positioned to win the title.