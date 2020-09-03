Raptors' OG Anunoby on Game 3 Buzzer-Beater: 'I Don't Shoot Trying to Miss'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

OG Anunoby's buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors may have been a surprise to many around the league, but not to the guy who took the shot.

Anunoby grabbed the inbounds pass, rose for a jumper and walked off the court in one calm, smooth motion that oozed confidence, and for good reason.

"When I shot it I expected to make it," Anunoby told reporters afterwards. "I don't shoot trying to miss. I wasn't going to act surprised because I wasn't surprised."

The entire play was a sight to behold. Kyle Lowry somehow found a way to throw an inbound pass over 7'5" Tacko Fall to the other side of the court where Anunoby caught and fired it in one motion as time expired.

Even before Anunoby took the shot, the pass was already a highlight.

By the time it reached his hands, Anunoby already knew what was coming next. He visualized it, processed it and completed it. He didn't need to celebrate something he knew was going to happen.