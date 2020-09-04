Kentucky Derby 2020: Latest Purse Payout, Vegas Betting Odds and Field Lineup

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

One day away.

One day away from a Kentucky Derby that's already happening months after its usual date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's never too late for the premier event in sports racing. Below, we'll break down all the key info you need heading into Saturday's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Post Positions and Odds

(Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo have been scratched.)

Purse Payouts

First Place: $1.86 million

Second Place: $600,000

Third Place: $300,000

Fourth Place: $150,000

Fifth Place: $90,000

Per KentuckyDerby.com

Preview

OK, we all know Tiz the Law is the prohibitive favorite, and it would be a pretty huge shock if he lost. So let's focus on the two horses that represent his main competition, Honor A. P. and Authentic.

Jockey Mike Smith has experience riding both horses but chose to roll with Honor A. P. at the Derby. He explained that decision to the Thoroughbred Daily News:

"They're tied with each other. The first time they ran against each other [in the GII San Felipe S.], Authentic beat Honor A. P. We'd come off a foot injury, had missed some time, so I knew he wasn't 100 percent going into that race. In the Santa Anita Derby, I knew he was. And I thought that the distance would really suit him well. I just truly think that when we're going to go a mile and an eighth and further, that's when you see Honor A. P. really start to shine, really start to stand out. And that's just what made my mind up. I can't wait to see what he does going a mile and a quarter."

Tiz the Law's record—five wins in six races—speaks for itself. He's been more consistent and is more decorated than Honor A. P. But the latter was impressive in winning at the Santa Anita Derby, making him a top contender in Kentucky.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's been a bit knocked for not winning the Shared Belief, but that was all part of the plan, per trainer John Shirreffs.

"Going into the Shared Belief, we were working on other things other than cranking him up for the race," he told HorseRacingNation.com. "We were working on his attitude a little bit. Trying to get him to behave a little better. He was starting to feel good and was getting a little difficult to handle. So we wanted to do everything we could to do to quiet him, calm him down, get him to relax."

The Derby is the end goal. Honor A. P. has the talent to pull off the upset.

Ditto for Authentic, who lost to Honor A. P at Santa Anita but won the Haskell Stakes. Ellis Starr of America's Best Racing broke down why Authentic might struggle at the Derby despite having major upside:

"Authentic earned a career-best 109 figure in the Haskell, but that was earned leading from start to finish and it appears likely the colt will have to expend a good deal of energy getting past 17 other horses before the first turn to get the lead he likes. That early effort could be problematic in the last eighth of a mile when stalkers like Tiz the Law, Money Moves and Ny Traffic start to pick up steam, as well as deep closer Sole Volante."

OK, those are the top contenders. But Tiz the Law is going to win. It just feels inevitable.