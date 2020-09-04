Mike Budenholzer: Bucks Are 'Built to Respond' Amid 2-0 Series Deficit vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks' backs are against the wall after dropping the first two games of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Miami Heat, but head coach Mike Budenholzer believes his team will bounce back.

"Your character comes through when you're tested," he said, per Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1. "This team's character is off the charts...This team is built to respond."

Milwaukee finds itself behind 2-0 after a strange finish to Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Heat were largely in control throughout, but the Bucks came storming back with an opportunity to tie in the final seconds. It appeared as if that chance passed them by when Khris Middleton missed a three, but officials called a questionable foul on Goran Dragic.

After Middleton tied the game by making all three free throws, Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for a foul at the buzzer on a Jimmy Butler jump shot. Butler made the free throws and clinched the 116-114 victory.

As a result, the Bucks are fighting against history.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted Miami is 15-0 in franchise history when winning the first two games of a playoff series, Milwaukee is 0-18 in franchise history when losing the first two games of a playoff series and NBA teams win 93.3 percent of series they go ahead 2-0.

There is plenty of pressure on Friday's Game 3 as well considering no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in playoff history.

The Bucks will need to overcome their own mistakes, as they turned it over 14 times and shot a lackluster 7-of-25 (28 percent) from three-point range in Game 2. The outside shooting was particularly problematic because the Heat have built a defensive wall around the rim in an effort to cut off Giannis' penetration.

Budenholzer could also help by playing his stars more considering Middleton played 33 minutes in Game 2. Antetokounmpo played just 36 and was on the bench with his team trailing with six minutes remaining.