Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Saints Sending 'All-Out Blitz' to Sign Star to Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The NFL season is set to begin in seven days, but three-time Pro Bowl defensive end and free agent Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team.

That may not be the case for long, though, with rumors flying from numerous reporters Thursday.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the New Orleans Saints are sending "an all-out blitz" to land Clowney:

Rapoport followed that with some news on a few other teams looking into the defensive end:

ESPN's Dianna Russini also gave an update, putting the Tennessee Titans and Saints in the lead:

And KOA NewsRadio reporter Benjamin Allbright followed that note by saying a third team was involved in the race for Clowney.

That third team might be the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Russini later reported they are "monitoring the situation."

The Saints appear to be the most aggressive club vying for Clowney, however, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network's tweeted Thursday: "The Saints have been talking to agents for players currently on the roster to see if they can restructure some deals in the coming days, sources say. The NFLPA currently has them at under $7 million in cap space. So they're working to create room in case they sign Jadeveon Clowney."

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football confirmed the Saints' interest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Clowney's free agency has been interesting. At points, news came in bunches, but there were also stretches of silence.

All the while, training camps occurred leaguewide, and it got to the point where it seemed as though Clowney may not find a home before the season started.

However, Rapoport revealed Clowney's intention to sign before Week 1 all along: "For free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, he's been planning to sign before Week 1 for months. Based on having to clear COVID-19 protocols, it has to be by the weekend. Decision time is coming, and the Saints hope to make it a no-brainer. Of course, so do the Titans."



The 27-year-old had 31 tackles, three sacks and 13 quarterback hits for the Seahawks last season. He also scored two touchdowns—one off an interception against the Arizona Cardinals and another off a recovered fumble versus the San Francisco 49ers.