Tyrone Crawford Says Cowboys Have 'Green Light' to Protest During Anthem

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys have been emboldened in their desire to protest police brutality and systemic racism during NFL games this season, there's a good reason for that. Players have apparently been told the team will stand behind them when it comes to demonstrating on the field.

Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford made that clear in comments to reporters on Thursday, saying the Cowboys have been given the OK by the club:

"We definitely [have] the green light on all that, but also just trying to find something that's going to make a boom. It's not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it, they're like 'Oh that's great. The Cowboys did that' and swipe by it. We want to do something that makes a boom and that's something that people remember and actually creates some change and we'll figure that out."

Crawford didn't say where the "green light" came from inside the organization.

Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters in 2017 that any player found "disrespecting the flag" will not be tolerated. That season Jones joined his team in kneeling at midfield before the national anthem was played, but he wouldn't go any further.

Such a demonstration might not be enough to convince his players to stand this year as athletes across the NBA, MLB, WNBA, MLS and NHL all refused to play in response to Kenosha, Wisconsin, officer Rusten Sheskey shooting 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times in late August.

In the NFL, a number of teams canceled practice in solidarity to bring awareness about police brutality and systemic racism. The Cowboys held meetings about social justice but did not cancel practice.

"I think more importantly we've had private conversations and it's about expressing yourself," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I wouldn't say it's going to be about expressing one idea. That's where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn't very important right now, it doesn't matter."

Crawford did not give details on whether the team has any demonstrations planned as a group.