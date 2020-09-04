Tyrone Crawford Says Cowboys Have 'Green Light' to Protest During Anthem

Tyrone Crawford Says Cowboys Have 'Green Light' to Protest During AnthemSeptember 4, 2020
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys have been emboldened in their desire to protest police brutality and systemic racism during NFL games this season, there's a good reason for that. Players have apparently been told the team will stand behind them when it comes to demonstrating on the field.
Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford made that clear in comments to reporters on Thursday, saying the Cowboys have been given the OK by the club:
"We definitely [have] the green light on all that, but also just trying to find something that's going to make a boom. It's not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it, they're like 'Oh that's great. The Cowboys did that' and swipe by it. We want to do something that makes a boom and that's something that people remember and actually creates some change and we'll figure that out."
Crawford didn't say where the "green light" came from inside the organization.
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
What #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 in DFW about seeking a compromise on peaceful protest that would be similar to the team kneeling together before the anthem vs. the Cardinals in 2017, then standing in unison during the anthem. Sounds like he’s reaching for a 2017 redux. https://t.co/pprGXcSChU
Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters in 2017 that any player found "disrespecting the flag" will not be tolerated. That season Jones joined his team in kneeling at midfield before the national anthem was played, but he wouldn't go any further.
Brandon George @DMN_George
Jerry Jones: "We cannot in anyway give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag
Such a demonstration might not be enough to convince his players to stand this year as athletes across the NBA, MLB, WNBA, MLS and NHL all refused to play in response to Kenosha, Wisconsin, officer Rusten Sheskey shooting 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times in late August.
In the NFL, a number of teams canceled practice in solidarity to bring awareness about police brutality and systemic racism. The Cowboys held meetings about social justice but did not cancel practice.
"I think more importantly we've had private conversations and it's about expressing yourself," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I wouldn't say it's going to be about expressing one idea. That's where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn't very important right now, it doesn't matter."
Crawford did not give details on whether the team has any demonstrations planned as a group.